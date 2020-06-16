East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) continues to emphasize the need to maintain surveillance and control operations in countries affected by desert locusts in the coming months, warning that the current upsurge could develop into a plague—the highest of three FAO levels classifying the scale of locust infestations—by the end of 2020 if infestations are not adequately controlled. The UN agency projects that breeding will continue in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia in the coming months, with infestations extending further into additional areas of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, and Sudan.

New swarms from the Arabian Peninsula—including from Yemen, where conflict and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are hampering effective surveillance and control efforts—may also invade Ethiopia, Somalia, and other countries in East Africa by crossing the Gulf of Aden or the Red Sea.