Ethiopia + 6 more
East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4 Number of Countries Affected in East Africa
FAO – December 2020
3.3 MILLION Locust-Affected People Likely to Require Emergency Assistance
FAO – December 2020
23 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population
IPC – February 2021
4.5 MILLION Estimated Acres of Land Treated for Locusts in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia
FAO – February 2021
$38.8 MILLION FAO 2021 Regional Appeal Extension for Response in East Africa
FAO – December 2020
Locust populations have steadily declined across Ethiopia and Kenya in recent months as a result of sustained control operations and limited breeding opportunities due to below-average rainfall. Swarms and hopper bands persist in northern Somalia.
Projected below-average rainfall between March and mid-2021 will limit locust breeding opportunities and curtail the size of new locust generations in East Africa, possibly leading to a significant reduction in the current locust upsurge in East Africa.
USAID/BHA-supported response efforts have treated more than 4.8 million acres of infested land in East Africa and Yemen since January 2020, safeguarding the food security of approximately 26.8 million people.