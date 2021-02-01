East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4 Number of Countries Affected in East Africa

FAO – December 2020

3.3 MILLION Locust-Affected People Likely to Require Emergency Assistance

FAO – December 2020

19 MILLION Estimated Acutely Food-Insecure Population

IPC – December 2020

3.6 MILLION Estimated Acres of Land Treated for Locusts in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia

FAO – January 2021

$38.8 MILLION FAO 2021 Regional Appeal Extension for Response in East Africa

FAO – December 2020

• Swarms that formed in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia have been migrating to southern Ethiopia and northern Kenya since December.

• Locusts continue to breed along the Red Sea coastal areas and in northern Somalia.

• Two USAID/BHA-contracted spray aircraft have treated nearly 175,700 acres of locust infested areas since November and have been redeployed to southern Ethiopia for additional operations.

• Control operations have prevented 2.9 million metric tons (MT) of crop loss at harvest time since January 2020, safeguarding the food security of 19.6 million people and protecting grazing areas for the livestock of 1.4 million households.