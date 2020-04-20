East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The desert locust situation in East Africa remains concerning, as bands of hoppers— immature, wingless locusts—and an increasing number of new swarms continue to form. Breeding in areas outside the region—including in the Arabian Peninsula and along the Iran–Pakistan border—could also result in additional invasions unless new generations of locusts are adequately controlled, relief actors report.

To date, the impact of the pest has remained limited and localized, as most crops were harvested by the time swarms initially arrived in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia—the most affected countries—in late 2019. However, widespread rainfall in late March has been conducive to further breeding in the three countries in recent weeks. The formation of new swarms, expected in late June and July, will coincide with the start of the harvest season, underscoring the urgent need for effective control measures in affected areas, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

FAO has similarly emphasized the need to rapidly scale up control operations in Sudan, where two new locust swarms arrived from Eritrea in mid-March. The UN agency reports that uncontrolled infestations in parts of Sudan and nearby countries could threaten agricultural production in Sudan, particularly if environmental conditions facilitate additional breeding and invasions in April and June. In response, the U.S. Government (USG) issued a disaster declaration due to the projected humanitarian impact of desert locusts in Sudan on April 13.