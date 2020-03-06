East Africa - Desert Locust Crisis, Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Desert locusts have spread rapidly across East Africa since December 2019, threatening crops and pasture critical to the livelihoods of local populations. Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia remain the most heavily impacted, with bands of hoppers—immature, wingless locusts—and swarms of adult locusts devouring vegetation in multiple areas; mature desert locusts continue to breed in all three countries as of early March. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warns that the next generation of the pest will likely form swarms in late March and into April, coinciding with seasonal rains and the upcoming planting season. While locust infestations have not immediately impacted food security, relief actors anticipate increased emergency food assistance needs during the latter half of 2020.

On February 26, FAO issued an appeal for $138 million—revised from the late January request for $76 million to support response activities through July—to scale up efforts to curb the spread of desert locust swarms, protect livelihoods and bolster early recovery, and improve response coordination and preparedness in eight affected countries through December. In early March, the UN agency requested an additional $15.2 million to support locust-related response efforts in Sudan and Yemen.