East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (October 2022, Volume 39)

Key Messages
-
Maize grain remained the most traded commodity in the region in the third quarter of 2022 (July to September) as shown in Figure 1 above and trade flows remained above average due to below-average harvests amid high demand. Wheat flour trade declined from 16 to 10 percent from the previous quarter due to reduced demand following the erosion of purchasing power.
-
Regional trade in sorghum, rice, and dry beans was below average driven by below-average harvests and reduced trading margins, and cheaper substitutes.
-
The prices of staple food commodities followed seasonal patterns but were elevated given below-average harvests, high costs of production and marketing, and Russia-Ukraine conflict-related high global commodity prices.
-
Livestock trade between Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya declined because of the end of religious festivities in July and was below average due to a prolonged drought that reduced the number of quality animals in the market. However, trade increased between Uganda and South Sudan because of the high demand for rural restocking and urban consumption.