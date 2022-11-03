East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (October 2022, Volume 39)

Key Messages

Maize grain remained the most traded commodity in the region in the third quarter of 2022 (July to September) as shown in Figure 1 above and trade flows remained above average due to below-average harvests amid high demand. Wheat flour trade declined from 16 to 10 percent from the previous quarter due to reduced demand following the erosion of purchasing power.

Regional trade in sorghum, rice, and dry beans was below average driven by below-average harvests and reduced trading margins, and cheaper substitutes.

The prices of staple food commodities followed seasonal patterns but were elevated given below-average harvests, high costs of production and marketing, and Russia-Ukraine conflict-related high global commodity prices.