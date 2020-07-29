Ethiopia + 12 more
East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (July 2020, Volume 30)
SUMMARY POINTS
Maize grain was the main commodity traded in the region between April and June 2020 (second quarter of 2020) followed by dry beans, sorghum, and rice.
The direct and indirect effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections led to reduced regional trade for most commodities during the second quarter of 2020.
Livestock trade (especially for goats and camels) picked up slightly in the second quarter of 2020 once the Saudi Arabian ban on livestock imports was lifted, which allowed exports from Somalia to resume. Livestock trade in other animals remained low due to COVID-19 related measures to contain infection.
Staple food commodity parity price trends (expressed in US dollars per MT) followed seasonal trends during the second quarter of 2020 but were above average in Sudan, South Sudan and Addis Ababa due to high costs of production and marketing; and because of high demand in Kenya. Prices are expected to trend seasonably in the next six months and remain above average in countries mentioned above.