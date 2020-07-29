East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (July 2020, Volume 30)

SUMMARY POINTS

Maize grain was the main commodity traded in the region between April and June 2020 (second quarter of 2020) followed by dry beans, sorghum, and rice.

The direct and indirect effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections led to reduced regional trade for most commodities during the second quarter of 2020.

Livestock trade (especially for goats and camels) picked up slightly in the second quarter of 2020 once the Saudi Arabian ban on livestock imports was lifted, which allowed exports from Somalia to resume. Livestock trade in other animals remained low due to COVID-19 related measures to contain infection.