East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (January 2022, Volume 36)

Summary Points

• Maize remained the most traded food commodity in the East Africa region in the fourth quarter of 2021, followed by rice, wheat flour, sugar, sorghum, and dry beans respectively.

• Maize and dry bean trade were below average in the fourth quarter because of reduced exports to Kenya from Uganda as Tanzanian maize increasingly became more competitive and reduced availability or constricted trade from the main producing areas in Ethiopia correspondingly.

• Sorghum and rice trade increased due to higher demand in Kenya, South Sudan, and Eastern Ethiopia due to the below-average harvest of substitute crops.

• Livestock trade declined seasonally across the region and was accentuated by poor livestock body conditions due to poor rangeland conditions that increased local supplies in destination markets and reduced incentives for exports.

• The prices of most staple food commodities (expressed in US dollars per MT) are expected to be near or slightly above average in the main producing countries due to high local and regional demand. In the main structural deficit and consumption countries, the prices are projected to be significantly above average because of below-average production.