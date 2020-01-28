28 Jan 2020

East Africa Cross Border Trade Bulletin (January 2020, Volume 28)

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security and Nutrition Working Group
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

Summary Points

• In the fourth quarter of 2019, maize grain was the main commodity traded in Eastern Africa See Figure 1. These trends include unusually high maize exports from Tanzania to Rwanda to replace traditional supplies from Uganda following border closures between the two countries. In addition, exports from Uganda to Kenya and South Sudan have increased due to high demand and improving market functionality respectively.

• Staple food commodity parity price trends (expressed in US dollars per MT) were elevated in late 2019. Maize prices were mostly above last year and recent five-year average levels because of below average harvests. Prices increased rapidly in Rwanda due to reduced inflows from Uganda while supply chain and market linkages with Tanzania continued to develop amidst high demand.

• Maize and sorghum prices across most markets in the Eastern Africa region are expected to follow seasonal trends but remain elevated because of tight supplies and high marketing costs.

• Regional trade in livestock is expected to intensify early in 2020 because of continued fattening of livestock from availability of water and pasture following extended rains, and high export demand from Middle Eastern countries for the April-to-August religious festivities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.