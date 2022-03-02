DTM Ethiopia Mobility Overview 2021

OVERVIEW

In order to better understand mobility in Ethiopia in 2021, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has compiled this report detailing significant movements within the country and a national overview of displacement and return drawing on three rounds of the Site Assessment, Emergency Site Assessment, Village Assessment Survey and an extensive national network of key informants.

Ethiopia experienced a complex mix of both protracted and new displacement in 2021 driven by the continuation of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis, existing conflict in other parts of the country and climate induced displacement including seasonal floods, flash floods and drought. The country also continued to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected IDPs, returning IDPs and host communities.

As of September 2021, displacement was estimated at 4.23 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) throughout Ethiopia. With the outbreak of the Northern Ethiopia Crisis in November 2020, the Emergency Site Assessment round 8 estimated that there were 2.11 million IDPs displaced due to the Northern Ethiopia Crisis; 1.8 million IDPs displaced in Tigray, 151,040 IDPs in Amhara and 149,329 IDPs in Afar regions. For the first half of 2021, access in Tigray region continued to pose a significant challenge but improved significantly in July 2021, allowing DTM teams to track displacement throughout the region (except in Western zone where there is still conflict). Following the change in administration and as evidenced by the Household Level Intention Surveys conducted in Tigray region, it is expected that the IDP figures would have dropped considerably in Tigray region due to return movements.

In the second half of 2021, armed conflict moved further down south which resulted in an increase in the number of IDPs in Amhara and Afar regions which is estimated by key informants to have reached around 1.4 million IDPs and 470,000 IDPs respectively at the peak of displacement in early December 2021. Nevertheless, by the end of December 2021, it is estimated that around 500,000-600,000 IDPs have returned to their places of origin, mainly in North Shewa, South Wello, North Wello and Wag Hamra zones in Amhara region. The new displacement figures for all 3 regions will be confirmed by the ongoing Emergency Site Assessment round 9.

Displacement in the rest of Ethiopia is estimated at 2.12 million IDPs, according to Site Assessment round 27 which took place in August and September 2021. The primary cause of displacement was conflict in 1,160 sites (74%), and the primary reason IDPs were unable to return was that their houses were either damaged or destroyed (1,138 sites, 72%). In addition to conflict, climate induced displacement (droughts, flash floods and seasonal floods) were the primary cause of displacement in 353 sites (22%). Conflict and insecurity were acute and impacted access particularly in Oromia region in West Wallega, East Wallega, Kellem Wallega, Guji and West Guji zones. Despite this, Oromia region recorded 506,133 IDPs in Site Assessment round 27. In addition to the high number of IDPs reported in Oromia region, 871,176 IDPs were reported in Somali region, particularly in Dawa and Afder zones. Site Assessment could not be carried out in Benishangul Gumz region due to access constraints.

Regarding returns, DTM identified 1.5 million returning IDPs as of Village Assessment Survey round 10. A large number of returning IDPs are concentrated in Dawa zone, Somali region and were first identified through round 9 of the Village Assessment Survey when they began to return following the dry season to reconstruct homes that were damaged and in West Guji zone, Oromia region, following the Gedeo-West Guji Crisis in 2018. The Village Assessment Survey was not carried out in Tigray and Benishangul Gumz regions due to resource and access constraints respectively.