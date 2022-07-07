Drought Induced Emergency Multi Agency Rapid Assessment Dire Dawa Administration

Key Highlights Food, Agriculture and Livestock:

Following the complete failure of the previous belg crop production and over 65% reduction of the recent Meher crop production, about 173,924(90%) people of the 4 visited clusters need urgent food assistance. Out of these, about 130,285 people are those severely affected by the current drought. The food security situation is reportedly deteriorated in the 4-drought affected clusters in Dire Dawa rural areas.

During the assessment mission, good land preparation and cultivated land have been observed. Reportedly, 11965 hectares were prepared in the month of March 2022 and a total of 11,572 hectares were sown/planted with seeds. However, 40%-50% of planted area was lost due to rain shortage or drought and needs to be replanted. However, farmers need emergency seed support as they have exhausted all they have.

The current drought impact has compromised severely people’s coping capacity to the current drought. People in all the affected kebeles increasingly relied on ecologically unsustainable coping mechanisms like “firewood collection, charcoal production as income generating activities, and labor migration to neighboring Oromia region and Dire Dawa town for labor work.

Critical shortage of pasture and water has been reported from all the visited kebeles particularly Biyo Awale and Jeldesa Clusters with reports of livestock migration in areas where there is some residue of pasture like to Gungum Kebele. The coming season crop yield reduction is estimated to 54% because of shortage of rain fall (late onset, probable early cessation, erratic and low in amount rain fall, and long dry spell time).