DRM-ATF Guidelines | Desert Locust Livelihood Response

The Desert Locust livelihood response (DLLR) guidelines aim to provide initial guidance to partners interested in developing livelihoods programmes to assist farmers and pastoralists affected by the desert locust (DL) invasion, in the initial phase of the response. The DLLR should address specific vulnerabilities, directly linked to the invasion and its impact on food security.

To enhance coordination, avoid duplication and support partners, FAO Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Government (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Regional Bureaus of Agriculture and Livestock) are leading the response through the DRM-ATF. Through the following guidelines, partner’s response will be aligned to national desert locust strategy and contribute to the overall objective of protecting livelihoods of the affected households.