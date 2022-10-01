Disrupting harm in Ethiopia: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse [EN/AMH]

DH Ethiopia report, advocacy brief (ENG) and report, advocacy brief(AMH).

PROTECTING CHILDREN IN ETHIOPIA FROM ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE: THE WAY FORWARD

Children in Ethiopia are facing the harm and realities of online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA): 1 in 10 internet-using children aged 12–17 were victims of OCSEA, according to latest available Disrupting Harm data. Public awareness and understanding of OCSEA is low, prevention efforts are underdeveloped, and victims receive little support. The government, public institutions, and society can all do more to respond to OCSEA and disrupt the harm it is causing, and will continue to cause, to children in Ethiopia.