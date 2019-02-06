06 Feb 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix Ethiopia | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Summary of incidents reported between 19 and 25 January 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original
Download PDF (311.57 KB)

Summary of Displacement

Tigray Region

393 individuals displaced from Bunno Bedele, Ilubabor & Jimma zones of Oromia region (Bedele Town,Chora, Gechi, Yayu, Hurumu, Jimma Town & Metu Zuria woredas). 427 individuals displaced from North Wollo, West Gonder & Central Gonder zones of Amhara region (Bugna, Metema, Metema Yohanes City Administarion & Gonder Zuria woredas). 75 individuals displaced from Metekel zone of Benishangul Gumuz region (Guba Woreda).
The IDPs were reported to be in Central, Eastern, South, South East and Western zones of Tigray Region (Enderta, Erob, Geter Adwa, Gulo mekeda, Imba Alaje, Kafta Humera, Laelay Maychew & Ofla Woredas). The zonal and woreda administrations reported that the sites are accessible and the IDPs are in need of Emergency shelter, NFIs, Food, Water, and health support.

