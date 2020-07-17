Displacement Tracking Matrix Ethiopia | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 28 | 27 June - 10 July 2020

Between 27 June and 10 July 2020, 16 mobility incidents were reported. The incidents were cases of internal displacement caused by conflict affecting 7,560 IDPs (1,193 HHs) in six zones of Oromia region and 2,082 IDPs (718 HHs) in one zone of Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region (SNNPR). IDPs are settled in collective centers and host communities. The primary needs cited by the displaced populations were water for drinking, cooking and washing, food, shelter with NFIs, sanitation and hygiene, and protection services. (Please refer to the table for the full detail on the location, cause and size of the displaced populations.)