29 Nov 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix Ethiopia | Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: No. 06 | 16 - 22 November 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Nov 2019
Between November 16 - 22, 2019 three mobility incidents were reported. All of these movements were internal displacements of which two were recorded in Dire Dawa due to conflict (1,022 individuals/216 households) while one incident was recorded in Aysaita woreda, Awsi zone of Afar region due to flash flood (5,820 individuals/ 970 households). The total number of IDPs was 6,842 individuals (1,186 households) during this period. The primary needs cited by the displaced population in Afar region were shelter, NFIs and food while IDPs in Dire Dawa prioritized drinking/cooking water, medical services, WASH, food, livelihoods, NFIs and cash assistance.

