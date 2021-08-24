Displacement Tracking Matrix - East and Horn of Africa Regional Snapshot - July 2021

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations, and surveys).

As of July 2021, DTM in the region tracked 9.1M Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 3.2M Returnees, as reported during the last round of DTM assessments for each country, or through secondary data sources.