13 Feb 2020

Displacement Tracking Matrix - East and Horn of Africa Monthly Regional Snapshot - October 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.54 MB)

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations, and surveys).

As of October 2019, DTM in the region tracked 5.8M Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 2.4M Returnees, as reported during the last round of DTM assessment for each country. The figures of IDPs and returnees for Ethiopia are as of Round 19 (October 2019), and the figures for South Sudan are as of Round 6 (June 2019). The IDP figure for Burundi is as of Round 46 (October 2019). While DTM coverage is being expanded in Somalia, the IDP figure indicated on this map is the most up-to-date data available shared by the Information Management Working Group - Technical Working Group (IMWG-TWG) and endorsed by the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs (NCRI) in Somalia, as of February 2018.

Flow Monitoring Overview

Flow monitoring continues in all six countries with active DTM through a regional network of 67 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs), with the main aim of tracking cross-border movements trends in the region. FMPs established at key areas of high mobility monitor different kinds of movements, including movements along the four main migration routes (Eastern, Horn of Africa, Southern, and Northern); movements to and from areas affected by Ebola Virus Disease (EVD); post-conflict movements of Burundi nationals returning from the United Republic of Tanzania; and other shorter-term cross-border movements, mainly tracked in South Sudan. The movements along the Northern and Southern routes, in particular, are likely under-represented due to lack of geographical coverage.

The following sections will present findings across these FM networks for October, 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

