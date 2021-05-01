Displacement Tracking Matrix - East and Horn of Africa Monthly Regional Snapshot - March 2021

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations, and surveys).

As of March 2021, DTM in the region tracked 6.8M Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 3.2M Returnees, as reported during the last round of DTM assessments for each country, or through secondary data sources. The figures of IDPs and returnees for Ethiopia are as of Round 24 (January 2021), and the figures for South Sudan are as of Round 9 (September 2020). The IDP figure for Burundi is as of Round 60 (February 2021). Displacement figures for Kenya and Uganda were reported as of December 2019. While DTM coverage is being expanded in Somalia, the IDP figure indicated on this map is the most up-to-date data available endorsed by the Somali National Bureau of Statistics (SNBS) on behalf of the government as of March 2021.