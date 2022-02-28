Displacement Tracking Matrix - East and Horn of Africa Monthly Regional Snapshot - December 2021

DTM Overview

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations and surveys).

As of December 2021, 9.8M internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 3.3M returnees were tracked in the region, as reported during the last round of DTM assessments for each country or through secondary data sources.

IDP and returnee figures for Ethiopia combine Site Assessment 27 and Emergency Site Assessment 8 (October 2021), and the figures for South Sudan are as of Round 11 (September 2021). The IDP figure for Burundi is as of Round 66 (September 2021). IDP figures for Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania were reported as of December 2020 by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC). While DTM coverage is being expanded in Somalia, the IDP figure indicated on this map is the most up-to-date data available endorsed by the Somali National Bureau of Statistics (SNBS) on behalf of the government as of March 2021.