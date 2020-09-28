Displacement Tracking Matrix - East and Horn of Africa Monthly Regional Snapshot - August 2020

DTM Overview

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region is currently active in six countries (Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda), and its methodology includes four main components (mobility tracking, flow monitoring, registrations, and surveys).

As of August 2020, DTM in the region tracked 6.3M Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 2.9M Returnees, as reported during the last round of DTM assessments for each country, or through secondary data sources. The figures of IDPs and returnees for Ethiopia are as of Round 22 (July 2020), and the figures for South Sudan are as of Round 8 (Mar 2020). The IDP figure for Burundi is as of Round 54 (August 2020). Displacement figures for Kenya and Uganda were reported as of December 2019. While DTM coverage is being expanded in Somalia, the IDP figure indicated on this map is the most up-todate data available shared by the Information Management Working Group - Technical Working Group (IMWG-TWG) and endorsed by the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs (NCRI) in Somalia, as of February 2018.