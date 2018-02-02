Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Ethiopia - Round 8: November to December 2017

CONTEXTUAL ANALYSIS AND DRIVERS OF DISPLACEMENT

The majority of the recorded population were displaced during 2017 with 553 sites reportedly opened in 2017 (DTM Rounds 3-8). In terms of overall cause of displacement, conflict was reported as the primary driver (1,078,429 IDPs), followed by displacement due to climate induced factors (528,658 IDPs). This trend is consistent over time, with conflict constantly being the primary cause of displacement across the country