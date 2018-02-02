02 Feb 2018

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Ethiopia - Round 8: November to December 2017

Infographic
from Government of Ethiopia, International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

CONTEXTUAL ANALYSIS AND DRIVERS OF DISPLACEMENT

The majority of the recorded population were displaced during 2017 with 553 sites reportedly opened in 2017 (DTM Rounds 3-8). In terms of overall cause of displacement, conflict was reported as the primary driver (1,078,429 IDPs), followed by displacement due to climate induced factors (528,658 IDPs). This trend is consistent over time, with conflict constantly being the primary cause of displacement across the country

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.