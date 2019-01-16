Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Ethiopia - Round 14: November - December 2018

CONTEXTUAL ANALYSIS AND DRIVERS OF DISPLACEMENT

The majority of the recorded population were displaced during 2017 with 604 sites which reportedly opened in 2017 (DTM Rounds 3-8). Conflict was reported as the primary driver of displacement (1,773,482IDPs), followed by displacement due to climate induced factors (498,417IDPs). This trend is consistent over time, with conflict constantly being the primary cause of displacement across the country.

It should be noted that a number of the drought affected communities were originally supported through the government led Integrated service sites set up in drought affected areas.

*Through collaboration with the NDRMC, displacement caused by environmental factors such as drought, seasonal floods, flash floods and landslides have been categorized as “Climate Induced”. Please note that IDP figures are cumulative including numbers from protracted displacements.

**Other factors causing displacement were reported to be economic/development projects, severe wind, fire, social tensions and protracted displacement due to volcanic disruptions.

*** When sites which have been assessed in previous rounds are inaccessible in the current round, data from the most recent site assessment will be used in the analysis. However, there are uncovered sites in Benishangul Gumuz region due to security condition; hence IDP figures from this region are not included in this report.