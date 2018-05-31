31 May 2018

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Ethiopia - Round 10: March to April 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2018
Contextual analysis and drivers of displacement

The majority of the recorded population were displaced during 2017 with 615 sites which reportedly opened in 2017 (DTM Rounds 6-10). Conflict was reported as the primary driver of displacement (1,073,764 IDPs), followed by displacement due to climate induced factors (488,090 IDPs). This trend is consistent over time, with conflict constantly being the primary cause of displacement across the country (see figure 1).

It should be noted that a number of the drought affected communities were originally supported through the government led Integrated service sites set up in drought affected areas.

