Ethiopia + 5 more
Desert Locust situation update - 9 November 2020
Hopper bands form in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia
An increasing number of hopper bands are forming in central Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where control operations are in progress. It is likely that more infestations are present than have actually been detected. Survey and control operations should be scaled up throughout the Somali region in eastern Ethiopia.
- Ethiopia. Eastern Amhara, Tigray and Afar regions have calmed down; however, immature swarms persist near Dire Dawa and Jijiga. Hatching and hopper band formation, probably on a widespread basis, are underway in the eastern portion of the Somali region, including the Ogaden.
- Somalia. Aerial control operations continue against immature swarms in the northwest. No new swarms have been reported in the northeast. Widespread hatching and hopper band formation continue in central areas.
- Kenya. At least one small mature swarm from Somalia arrived near Mandera in the northeast. Hatching occurred in north Samburu country and third instar hopper bands were present.
- Sudan. Control operations are in progress on the western side of the Red Sea Hills near Haiya and on the Red Sea coast in the Tokar Delta where immature adult groups and swarms are forming.
- Saudi Arabia. A swarm arrived on the Red Sea coast near Qunfidah on 8 Nov that was later treated.
- Yemen. Control operations continue against immature adult groups and swarms on the northern coast of the Red Sea between Al Zuhra and Suq Abs.