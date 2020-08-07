Desert Locust situation update - 7 August 2020

Swarm movements continue in the Horn of Africa

Desert Locust swarms continue to persist in several countries in the Horn of Africa as well as in Yemen. Summer breeding is in progress along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border.

In Ethiopia, immature swarms are present in the Somali region near Dire Dawa and Djibouti, in the western Ogaden, and within a large area of freshly green vegetation in northern Rift Valley of Afar region. On 7 August, an immature from northwest Kenya appear in the southern Rift Valley of SNNPR. Ground and aerial control operations are in progress.

In Somalia, immature swarms persist in the northwest while additional immature swarms appeared in the northeast, and low numbers of adults are present in the central region of Galguduud. Ground and aerial control operations using biopesticides continue.

In Kenya, a few spring-bred swarms persist in parts of Turkana and Samburu counties in the north where aerial control operations continue.

In South Sudan, at least one immature swarm from northwest Kenya arrived in the southeast near Kapoeta on 2 August and was seen moving northwards during the next few days. Ground control operations were undertaken.

In Sudan, there have been no reports of swarms arriving from northwest Kenya. So far, only low numbers of scattered adults are present in the summer breeding areas where annual vegetation has become green and conditions are favourable for breeding both by local populations as well as by any swarms that might appear.

In Yemen, breeding continues in areas of recent rains in the interior and hopper bands are forming. Swarms are also present in the interior and, on 4 August, a swarm arrived on the northern Red Sea coast.

In Oman, late instar hopper group and bands are present on the southern coast near Salalah where immature adult groups are forming there as well as further north near Ras Al Hadd. Control operations are in progress.

In Pakistan, control operations continue against hopper groups and bands in southeast Sindh near Nagarparkar and the India border. Low numbers of adults are present in Cholistan and Lasbela where breeding will occur.

In India, only a few spring-breed adult groups and swarms remain in northern Rajasthan as most of the first-generation laying has finished. As a result, widespread hatching and the formation of hopper groups and bands is underway. Control operations continue.

In West Africa, scattered solitarious adults are present in the summer breeding areas in southern Mauritania, central and northern Niger, and in western and eastern Chad. Annual vegetation has become green in these areas and conditions are favourable for breeding that is likely to already be in progress.