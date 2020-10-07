Desert Locust situation update - 5 October 2020

Swarm breeding in northeast Africa and Yemen

Even though ground and aerial control operations continue against swarms in the Horn of Africa and Yemen, the situation remains worrisome and could potentially deteriorate during October because of recent breeding.

Substantial hatching and hopper band formation have caused numerous immature swarms to form in northeast Ethiopia. Hopper bands and swarms continue to form in Yemen where some swarms have started to move to the southern coast. An increasing number of swarms have been reported in northern Somalia, including cross-border movements between northwest Somalia and eastern Ethiopia. As prevailing winds coming from the north become established over the Horn of Africa, there will be an increased threat of swarm migration from Yemen, northeast Ethiopia and northern Somalia south to eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia in October that could extend to northern Kenya in November.

Other swarms are present in Eritrea, some of which moved to eastern Sudan where they laid eggs that have hatched and hopper bands are forming. Additional swarms could arrive in Eritrea from Ethiopia in the coming weeks.

Winter breeding by swarms started several months earlier than normal along the Red Sea coast, which could allow an extra generation of breeding this season and cause substantial increases in locusts. Hopper bands have formed on the coast in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and groups in Eritrea.

In southwest Asia, the upsurge ended, and only small residual infestations remained in Pakistan.

In West Africa, small-scale breeding is underway in the northern Sahel, but locust numbers remain very low. Although locusts may concentrate and breed in northwest Mauritania in the coming months, no significant developments are expected.