Desert Locust situation update 4 November 2019

Serious situation continues in eastern and central regions

The current situation remains serious and threatening along the Indo-Pakistan border and in the Horn of Africa.

An increasing number of swarms formed during October in India and Pakistan where intensive control operations continued for a sixth consecutive month. It appears that some swarms have started to move west towards southwest Pakistan and southeast Iran where recent rains should allow them to survive until the spring. A few swarms may also reach northeast Oman on winds associated with Cyclone Kyarr in the first days of November.

Ground and aerial operations were in progress in northeast Ethiopia where swarms formed. A few groups moved north towards Eritrea while some swarms moved southeast to northern Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where they laid eggs that began hatching at the end of the month. There remains a moderate risk that a few swarms could reach northeast Kenya. A few hopper bands and small swarms formed in breeding areas on the Red Sea coast in Yemen and adjacent areas in Saudi Arabia, and control was undertaken. Breeding will continue along both sides of the Red Sea, which could be supplemented by the arrival of a few small swarms on the Eritrean coast from Ethiopia, causing a further increase in locust numbers.

In the Western Region, small-scale breeding occurred in Mauritania, Niger and southern Algeria, and isolated adults were present in Morocco and Libya. A few groups formed in northern Niger and limited control was carried out there and in Algeria. Locusts are expected to increase slightly in northwest Mauritania due to small-scale breeding.