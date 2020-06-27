Desert Locust situation update - 27 June 2020

More swarms form and appear in Ethiopia

During the past week, an increased number of immature swarms were reported in eastern Ethiopia between El Kere and Jijiga, most likely arising from local breeding as hopper bands persist in many areas. This may have also been supplemented by some swarms arriving from northern Kenya. Swarms are also present in the northern Rift Valley and an increasing number of hopper bands have been found in the highlands of Amhara and Tigray.

SOMALIA. Hopper bands and an increasing number of swarms are present in the northwest between Boroma and Hargeisa and in central areas near Galkayo.

KENYA. More swarms continued to form and were seen flying in the northwest.

Although control operations continue, a general northerly movement of swarms will occur in the three countries. Some of the swarms in northwest Kenya are expected to transit through South Sudan to reach the summer breeding areas of Sudan where some rains have already fallen. If these rains are not enough, there is a risk that swarms could continue to eastern Chad and spread westwards across the northern Sahel of West Africa. Swarms that accumulate in northern Somalia are likely to migrate across the Indian Ocean to the summer breeding areas along the Indo-Pakistan border.

YEMEN. More immature and mature swarms were reported during this past week in the interior between Marib and Hadhramaut. As control operations are not possible, farmers were resorting to digging trenches to bury locusts. Some swarms are likely to reinvade northern Somalia and northeast Ethiopia.

In Southwest Asia, spring-bred swarms are present along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan**** border where they are awaiting the onset of the monsoon rains that will start in the coming days and allow the swarms to mature and lay eggs. Control operations continue.

PAKISTAN. Some swarms have already started laying eggs in Nagaparkar of southeast Sindh near the Indian border while swarms are present in the Indus Valley and are starting to form from hopper bands in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

INDIA. Swarms and adult groups are mainly present in Rajasthan west of Jaipur but some infestations continue to be reported in parts of Madhya Pradesh and southern Utter Pradesh. A few immature adults may have been sighted in Nepal although the nearest Desert Locust infestations are more than 300 km to the south in India.

IRAN. Locust infestations declined further in the south. Only adult groups remain along the Pakistan border in the interior of Sistan-Baluchistan and hopper groups are present in South Khorasan. Control operations continue.

Sudan, Ethiopia, South **Sudan, Somalia, Pakistan, and India should remain on high alert during the next four weeks. West Africa should continue to take anticipatory measures and preparatory steps.

See the updated country maps in the 2020 upsurge section for more details.