Desert Locust situation update 16 September 2021

OVERVIEW

New reports confirm that breeding is underway in at least four woredas of southeast Tigray in northern Ethiopia where hoppers are forming small bands. Reports were also received of early instar bands in adjacent areas of Afar and probably eastern Amhara regions. A few small immature swarms appeared in the past days near Ayasha along the railway area in eastern Ethiopia just south of Djibouti and on the plateau in northwest and northeast Somalia. These swarms are remnants from spring breeding rather than newly formed summer-bred swarms, which will not occur for another three weeks or so. In Yemen, more small immature swarms are forming from local breeding and hopper bands that are present in the southern interior. Elsewhere, the situation remains calm with only small-scale breeding in areas of recent rainfall in Chad and Sudan.