Desert Locust situation update - 12 November 2020

A few more swarms arrive in northeast Kenya

Important and widespread breeding continues in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia where new swarms are expected to start forming in early December and move south to Kenya and southern Somalia by mid-December. Control operations are underway.

In Somalia, immature swarms continue to be present in the northwest between Boroma and Hargeisa. In the northeast and central areas, hatching continues between Garowe and Belet Weyne where first to second instar hoppers are forming groups and bands.

In Kenya, a few early and mid-instar hopper bands are forming in Samburu county. In the northeast, more swarms have been reported near the Somalia border in Mandera and Wajir counties of which may be laying eggs. These swarms probably came from central Somalia on northerly winds that are now reaching Kenya.

In Ethiopia, a few immature swarms persist in Afar region while more immature swarms are present in the Somali region between Jijiga and Degeh Bur, some of which are maturing. In the Ogaden, second and third instar hopper bands are present between Warder and the Somalia border, and at least one swarm has laid eggs near Kebri Dehar.

In Eritrea, immature swarms that arrived from northern Ethiopia have scattered throughout the highlands to nearly the Sudan border. Hopper groups are present on the southern coast of the Red Sea between Idd and Tio and on the central plains near Sheib where some are fledging and forming groups of immature adults. Hopper groups are also present in the western lowlands.

In Sudan, hopper bands and immature adult groups are persisting between the Red Sea Hills and the Atbara River. More immature swarms have been seen in the Tokar Delta on the Red Sea coast in the past few days.

In southeast Egypt, a mature swarm was seen laying near the Red Sea coast and the Sudan border.

In Yemen, summer-bred swarms are still present in parts of the interior. On the 8th, a swarm was seen flying near Bayhan. Breeding continues on the northern coast of the Red Sea while conditions are dry along the Gulf of Aden coast.

In Saudi Arabia, a swarm was treated in the southern Asir Mountains.