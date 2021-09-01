Ethiopia + 6 more
Desert locust response to mitigate impacts on food security and livelihoods in Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda
Attachments
Activities implemented:
- Supported 3 000 households in Djibouti with 8 tonnes of fodder seeds, and procured equipment for control operations (4 200 liters of pesticides, two double-cabin pickups, five vehicle-mounted sprayers, 300 handheld sprayers, 900 sets of personal protective equipment [PPE]).
- Provided 9 500 households in Eritrea with 100 kg each of range pellets for livestock, and procured equipment for control operations (30000litres of pesticides, 20motorized sprayers, 23vehicle- mounted sprayers, one drum crusher, 3 000 PPE kits, 20 kg of biopesticides).
- Reached 11 000 households in Ethiopia with livelihood inputs and cash: 5 800 households received 348 tonnes of supplementary feed; 5 200 households received 41.86 tonnes of assorted seeds; all households received two cash transfers (USD 42 per payment).
- Supported 40 179 households in Kenya with kitchen gardening inputs (37 500 kg each of tomato, kale and Swiss chard seeds); 1 200 of these received silage bags and 1 500 received 7 500 chicks; procured equipment for control and monitoring operations (100 handheld sprayers, vehicle-mounted sprayer spare parts, five single-cabin pickups mounted with sprayers, 50 000 liters of pesticides, three laptop computers); and hired four vehicles to support surveillance.
- Assisted 4 350 households in Somalia with inputs (65 tonnes of sorghum seeds, 44 tonnes of cowpea seeds, 1 044 kg of vegetable seeds, 8 700 hand tools, 130 500 hermetic storage bags), and purchased four vehicles for surveillance and control activities.
- Reached 10 000 households in South Sudan with inputs (10 000 crop kits, 5 000 vegetable kits and 5 000 fisheries kits), and procured equipment for control and surveillance operations (100 handheld sprayers, 210 motorized sprayers, four vehicle-mounted sprayers, 2 500 liters of pesticides, 100 kg of biopesticides, and 45 smartphones with the eLocust3m application).
- Supported 6 000 households in Uganda with inputs: 2 500 received 23 600 kg of vegetable seeds, 90 000 kg of staple crop seeds and 31 500 farm tools; 3 500 received 10 000 kg of supplementary animal feed, 4 000 kg of pasture seeds, 1 000 bags of grass cuttings and 5 000 kg of hay bales.