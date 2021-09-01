Ethiopia + 6 more

Desert locust response to mitigate impacts on food security and livelihoods in Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Uganda

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Activities implemented:

  • Supported 3 000 households in Djibouti with 8 tonnes of fodder seeds, and procured equipment for control operations (4 200 liters of pesticides, two double-cabin pickups, five vehicle-mounted sprayers, 300 handheld sprayers, 900 sets of personal protective equipment [PPE]).
  • Provided 9 500 households in Eritrea with 100 kg each of range pellets for livestock, and procured equipment for control operations (30000litres of pesticides, 20motorized sprayers, 23vehicle- mounted sprayers, one drum crusher, 3 000 PPE kits, 20 kg of biopesticides).
  • Reached 11 000 households in Ethiopia with livelihood inputs and cash: 5 800 households received 348 tonnes of supplementary feed; 5 200 households received 41.86 tonnes of assorted seeds; all households received two cash transfers (USD 42 per payment).
  • Supported 40 179 households in Kenya with kitchen gardening inputs (37 500 kg each of tomato, kale and Swiss chard seeds); 1 200 of these received silage bags and 1 500 received 7 500 chicks; procured equipment for control and monitoring operations (100 handheld sprayers, vehicle-mounted sprayer spare parts, five single-cabin pickups mounted with sprayers, 50 000 liters of pesticides, three laptop computers); and hired four vehicles to support surveillance.
  • Assisted 4 350 households in Somalia with inputs (65 tonnes of sorghum seeds, 44 tonnes of cowpea seeds, 1 044 kg of vegetable seeds, 8 700 hand tools, 130 500 hermetic storage bags), and purchased four vehicles for surveillance and control activities.
  • Reached 10 000 households in South Sudan with inputs (10 000 crop kits, 5 000 vegetable kits and 5 000 fisheries kits), and procured equipment for control and surveillance operations (100 handheld sprayers, 210 motorized sprayers, four vehicle-mounted sprayers, 2 500 liters of pesticides, 100 kg of biopesticides, and 45 smartphones with the eLocust3m application).
  • Supported 6 000 households in Uganda with inputs: 2 500 received 23 600 kg of vegetable seeds, 90 000 kg of staple crop seeds and 31 500 farm tools; 3 500 received 10 000 kg of supplementary animal feed, 4 000 kg of pasture seeds, 1 000 bags of grass cuttings and 5 000 kg of hay bales.

Related Content