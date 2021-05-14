Desert Locust: Decline of the 2019-2021 upsurge (14 May 2021)

Reported swarms steadily decline in the Horn of Africa (January-April 2021)

During this year's dry season in East Africa, Desert Locust swarms remained immature for several months longer than normal, a strategy they deploy to await rainfall to finish their maturation and lay eggs. Consequently, locust infestations are steadily declining in the region due to ongoing control operations and the absence of rains and further breeding. If the predicted rains are poor in the coming weeks, this trend is expected to continue, which could lead to the collapse of the 2019-2021 upsurge.