Desert locust control operations with a child protection lens in the Greater Horn of Africa

May 2021

When an emergency or humanitarian crisis strikes, there is a high likelihood that children’s lives will be negatively affected, modifying their role within the household and the community. Since the beginning of 2020, a serious and widespread desert locust upsurge continues to threaten crops and pasture across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, and the livelihoods of more than 20 million people. Further affected countries are Eritrea, Djibouti, Pakistan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, the Sudan, Uganda and Yemen, where more than half of the population are children. This technical brief offers ways in which coordination between desert locust control operations actors, partners, line ministries and community members can include child protection in the implementation of desert locust response plans and interventions.