Desert Locust Bulletin 523 (2 May 2022) [EN/AR]

CALM SITUATION WILL CONTINUE

he Desert Locust situation remained calm during April as little rain fell and dry vegetation prevailed for a third consecutive month.

In the Horn of Africa, a few small remnant immature swarms remained during the first week in southern Ethiopia where they are likely to move north to eastern parts of the Somali region to mature and breed on a small scale in areas of recent rainfall.

Local hopper concentrations were treated in southeast Egypt, and isolated adults persisted on the southern coast of Yemen where they could move to the interior and breed on a small scale in areas that receive rainfall.

The annual joint survey covered 17 000 km in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan and found only isolated adults and hoppers in a few coastal areas, confirming that very little breeding occurred this spring.

No locusts were reported in the Western Region.

The current situation will remain calm in all regions.

The longer-term outlook indicates an active early monsoon season along the Indo-Pakistan border and above-normal rainfall in the northern Sahel of Africa, the Yemen interior, and northeast Ethiopia from July to September. However, it would take several generations of successful breeding before locust numbers could increase to threatening levels; hence, the situation is expected to remain calm to at least October.