Desert Locust Bulletin 522 (1 April 2022)

CALM SITUATION RETURNS

The Desert Locust situation remained calm during March as little rain fell, vegetation was dry. and very few locusts were detected by surveys. In the Horn of Africa, a few small remnant immature swarms were present in southern Ethiopia and aerial operations treated 400 ha. Any residual swarms that remain are not expected to mature and breed in the south: instead. they are more likely to move north towards the Somali region and eventually breed. but this may be limited by poor rainfall that is expected in the coming months. In any case. existing resources should be able to manage the situation. Locusts declined in winter breeding areas along the Red Sea coast in Egypt and Sudan, and a few adults were seen on the southern coast of Yemen. As very little rain is expected to fall this year in the spring breeding areas of northwest Africa. the Arabian Peninsula. and southwest Asia. no significant developments are likely between now and July. The longer-term outlook indicates an active early monsoon season along the Indio-Pakistan border and above•normal rainfall in the northern Sahel of Africa. the interior of Yemen. and northeast Ethiopia from July to September. This might eventually lead to a potential increase in locust numbers in about October.