Desert Locust Bulletin 520 (1 February 2022)

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Isolated adults in Morocco.

FORECAST. Small-scale breeding could commence in Morocco during March; no signifi cant developments.

CENTRAL REGION: CAUTION

SITUATION. Control operations against small immature swarms ended in northeast Somalia (2 741 ha treated); no southward movement or locusts detected in Ethiopia and Kenya. Small-scale breeding on southern Red Sea coast of Sudan and along the Egypt/Sudan border with a few hopper groups forming in Egypt (480 ha); scattered adults along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden coasts in Yemen.

FORECAST. Limited small-scale breeding likely in a few areas along the Red Sea coast in southeast Egypt, Sudan, northern Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen as well as the Gulf of Aden coast of Yemen and northwest Somalia. No signifi cant developments expected.

EASTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. No locusts present.

FORECAST. Isolated adults are likely to appear and breed on a small scale in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan; no signifi cant developments.

Upsurge declines in the Horn of Africa

After more than two years, the current Desert Locust upsurge has fi nally declined. Aerial control operations against the few small immature swarms that remained in northeast Somalia ended on 4 January. During the remainder of the month, no locusts were seen in Ethiopia and Kenya, and southerly migration was not detected. As ecological conditions are dry due to a lack of rainfall in the Horn of Africa, the likelihood of any further developments in the region is low but vigilance is suggested during February. Adding to the collapse of the upsurge, poor rains have limited winter breeding to a small area along both sides of the Egypt/Sudan border on the Red Sea coast. While small-scale breeding may occur during February on the coastal plains near the Sudan/Eritrea border and in a few places on the Saudi Arabia and Yemen coast, it is likely to be limited and should not cause a signifi cant increase in locusts. Elsewhere, the situation remains calm. Small-scale breeding is likely to commence during February and March in the spring breeding areas of southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan where early rains fell in January, and south of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco where isolated adults are currently present. No signifi cant developments are expected, and the situation should continue to remain calm and return to normal.