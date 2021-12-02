Desert Locust Bulletin 518 (2 Decemberr 2021)

WESTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. Scattered hoppers and adults from local breeding in Mali; isolated adults in Algeria, Morocco,

Niger, and Mauritania.

FORECAST. No significant developments.

CENTRAL REGION: THREAT

SITUATION. Control operations continue against numerous small hopper bands in northeast Somalia (18 405 ha treated). Mature swarms that arrived in early November in northeast Kenya moved to southern Ethiopia (2 126 ha). More bands and groups of hoppers and adults form in the interior of Sudan (17 735 ha) and scattered adults and one mature group appear on Red Sea coast; scattered adults appear and lay on Red Sea coast in southeast Egypt (100 ha). Hopper groups on Red Sea coast in Eritrea (97 ha) and scattered adults on the northern coast. Small-scale breeding on southern Yemen coast, immature swarm in the interior, and mature swarm laying and scattered adults on Red Sea coast.

FORECAST. A limited number of swarms will form in northeast Somalia from early December onwards. Egg laying, hatching and band formation are likely along the Ethiopia/Kenya border, supplemented by the arrival of several small immature swarms from northeast Somalia after mid-December. Some swarms could also reach southern Somalia. Small-scale breeding will occur along both sides of the Red Sea in coastal areas of southeast Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia but may be limited by poor rainfall that is predicted.

EASTERN REGION: CALM

SITUATION. No locusts present.

FORECAST. No significant developments.

Control operations continue in NE Somalia

Although the current upsurge continues in the Horn of Africa on a much-reduced scale, two hot spots currently remain. First, aerial and ground control operations continue in northeast Somalia against an increasing number of very small, but numerous hopper bands that formed during November. As some infestations will be missed and cannot be treated, a limited number of new small immature swarms will form from the second week of December onwards.

As vegetation dries out, the swarms will migrate south to southern Ethiopia and southern Somalia where they could start to appear in northeast Kenya in mid-December and spread west across the northern counties. The scale of

any swarm migration from northeast Somalia is likely to be limited, depending on the success of current survey and control operations. Second, a few small spring-bred mature swarms from northeast Somalia arrived in northeast Kenya during the first week of November and then moved back into southern Ethiopia where control operations are in progress.

These swarms are likely to lay eggs that will hatch, and small hopper bands could form along the Ethiopia/Kenya border in December. Elsewhere, hopper groups were treated on the southern coast of Eritrea that developed

from a few swarms that arrived from northern Ethiopia and laid eggs in October. Remaining summer infestations were treated in northern Sudan. Small-scale breeding occurred on the southern coast of Yemen. Low numbers of adults began to appear in winter breeding areas along the Red Sea where upcoming breeding may be limited by poor rains.

The situation remains calm in other regions.