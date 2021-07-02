Desert Locust Bulletin 513 (2 July 2021)

New swarms form in Horn of Africa

Numerous hopper bands continued to form and develop mainly in northwest Somalia but also in eastern Ethiopia and southern Djibouti during June. Intensive aerial control operations in Somalia used insect growth regulators against the hopper bands to limit the number and size of immature swarms that began forming at mid-month. At the end of the month, at least one swarm reached the Afar region in northeast Ethiopia as swarms declined in Somalia. During July, low numbers of small swarms are likely to appear in Afar where they will mature and lay eggs with the onset of the rains, causing a new generation of hopper bands to form in August. A few stray swarms may also arrive from Yemen and some swarms might continue to the highlands of northern Ethiopia and the summer breeding areas in Sudan. However, the scale of migration and breeding will be substantially less than one year ago. Smaller-scale breeding is also expected to occur this summer in the interior of Yemen. Breeding ended in northern Saudi Arabia, but some groups of adults moved to the southwest and a few swarms appeared in northern Yemen. The situation returned to calm in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. Despite predictions of above-average rainfall this summer, only small-scale breeding is expected to occur, and no significant developments are likely in the northern Sahel, of West Africa, Sudan, and western Eritrea, and along the Indo-Pakistan border.