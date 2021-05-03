Desert Locust Bulletin 511 (3 May 2021)

Laying in Ethiopia and swarms in the Near East

The upsurge continued to decline in the Horn of Africa due to control operations that treated substantially less than the previous month as swarms dwindled. Nevertheless, good rains allowed remaining swarms to mature in Ethiopia where they started to lay eggs in late April that are expected to hatch in early May, giving rise to hopper bands. Similar breeding is likely in northern Somalia while localized breeding could occur in parts of northern Kenya by any remnant infestations. Therefore, intense vigilance should be maintained in the region. In the Near East, unusually strong southerly winds carried groups of mature adults and small swarms north from Saudi Arabia to Iraq, Jordan, Israel,

Lebanon and Syria that nearly reached Turkey while others appeared in the Sinai Peninsula. Limited hatching and

band formation may occur in a few places. In Saudi Arabia, widespread hatching and hopper band formation continued in the interior. Fledging started in late April and a few groups of immature adults began to form. This is expected to increase during May when small swarms may form that could move south to Yemen, east through the Persian Gulf and, during southerly winds, north to Jordan and Iraq. In Iran, hatching and a few bands formed in the southwest where immature adults are likely to form in May and move east towards Pakistan. The situation remained calm in other regions and no significant developments are expected.