Desert Locust Bulletin 508 (4 February 2021)

General situation during January Forecast until mid-March 2021

Swarms continue to migrate in the Horn of Africa

Numerous immature swarms continued to migrate from previous breeding areas in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia to southern Ethiopia and Kenya. A few swarms moved to northeast Ethiopia and continued to Eritrea, while a swarm was seen in northeast Tanzania. The invasion will decline in February, and intensive control operations are expected to reduce current populations. Nevertheless, if rains fall in northern Kenya and southern Ethiopia in the coming weeks, the swarms will quickly mature and lay eggs that will hatch and cause hopper bands to form; otherwise, this will be delayed until the arrival of the seasonal rains in March. More hatching and band formation occurred in northern Somalia where intensive control operations are underway to reduce the number of new swarms that will form in February. Control operations continued in winter breeding areas along the Red Sea where hopper bands formed along the Saudi Arabian coast and on both sides of the Eritrea/Sudan and Egypt/Sudan borders. A few swarms from inaccessible areas of northern Yemen moved to adjacent areas of southwest Saudi Arabia. Any new adult groups or swarms that form in Saudi Arabia could move to the spring breeding areas in the interior of the Arabian Peninsula. The situation remained calm in the other regions.