Desert Locust Bulletin 507 (4 January 2020)

General situation during December 2020 - Forecast until mid-February 2021

Invasion of Kenya that will continue

Numerous immature swarms formed in eastern Ethiopia and central Somalia, which moved to southern Ethiopia, reaching northern Kenya on 21 December. More swarms will arrive during January and spread throughout southern Ethiopia and northern, central, and eastern counties of Kenya where they will mature and lay eggs that will hatch and give rise to hopper bands from late January onwards. Swarms bred and caused hopper bands to form in areas affected by Cyclone Gati in northern Somalia. Swarms appeared on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, perhaps from Yemen, and widespread breeding led to hopper bands; swarms also reached interior areas. Adult groups and a few swarms appeared on the coast of Sudan and Eritrea where continuing breeding, albeit on a smaller scale than Saudi Arabia, will cause hopper bands to form. Intensive control operations treated more than 336 000 ha during December, and efforts should be maintained. Control was not required in Yemen where locusts remained scattered along the coast. In the Western Region, locusts that concentrated and formed small groups were treated in Mauritania, Niger, and Algeria. In southwest Asia, adult groups in southwest Iran will eventually breed.