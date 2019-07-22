Decentralized Evaluation: Impact Evaluation of WFP’s Fresh Food Voucher Pilot Programme in Ethiopia 10/2017-1/2019

Findings and recommendations to inform new policies and country strategic plans.

The decentralized evaluation has been commissioned by the WFP Ethiopia Country Office and covers the Endline study of the Impact Evaluation of WFP’s Fresh Food Voucher Pilot Programme in the Amhara region of Ethiopia. The FFV Pilot Programme supports households with pregnant and lactating women/children under 2 years of age to improve their access to fresh food through vouchers in the Amhara region.

The main objectives of the evaluation were to assess and report on the performance and results of the FFV programme to help WFP present high-quality and credible evidence of actual impact to its donors (accountability). In addition, the purpose of the evaluation was to determine the reasons why certain results occurred (or not) to draw lessons, derive good practices and pointers for learning (learning).

The evaluation was designed to assess the impact of the WFP's Fresh Food Voucher (FFV) program against the following evaluation criteria: effectiveness and impact. The evaluation team conducted a randomized controlled trial (RCT), combining quantitative and qualitative data collection. The evaluation covered the period from October 2017 to January 2019 with survey phases repeated at one-year interval in December 2017 and December 2018. Key recommendations from the evaluation included: