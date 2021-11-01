Dawa Zone Rapid Draught Assessment Report October 2021

Executive summary

This report summarizes the findings of a joint assessment undertaken to the server drought affected woredas Dawa zone of Somali region. The Assessment was undertaken between, 25-29, October, 2021. The assessment team was led by dawa zone deputy head administration, dawa zone prosperity party head office together with zonal disaster risk management focal person and zonal government line bureaus and humanitarian partners WFP, Save the children, VSF-Suisse, UNICEF, CISP, PC, PIADO,

Racida, OWDA, PCI and YADAP. And woreda line department’s bureaus.

Dawa zone basically shares both climatically and boarders with Borane zone and Kenya northern woredas which both were declared drought as of November 2021.

As observed, the current seasonal rain has not started across the entire zone. The assessment team came to discover only Mubarak woreda with seven sub villages received little rain out 31 villages, whereas the rest of the three woredas received none at all.3 essential boreholes in Mubarak woreda are reported to be non-functional

The recurrent deflation of the Ethiopia currency has double its index. 100 ETB is currently exchanged at 1.5 KSH than it was 2.5 KSH two months ago this has also contributed the condition to be more fragile across the bordering woredas which access food and other materials from Kenya sides.

95% of kabeles of all woreda of Dawa zone requires water trucking due to dry up of most of the water sources while the few remaining are expected to dry in the end of October as estimated.

The value of skinny livestock’s market price has drastically dropped as observed.

A total 47,215 Livestock death are reported across the entire zone: camels 5,666, cattles:4241 while shoats are :37057

SAM 717 (315 male & 402 female) no MAM admission since there is no TSFP supplies for the last 5 months.

10 numbers of schools are closed a result of the devastating droughts in the zone.