Damage and Loss Assessment (DaLA) in West Guji zone - Executive Summary

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Damage and Loss Assessment in West Guji

Bule Hora University initiated a Damage and Loss Assessment (DaLA) in West Guji zone in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the West Guji Zonal Disaster Risk Management Office to assess loss and damages incurred during the intercommunal conflict between the Gedeo and Guji people in 2018, which displaced hundreds of thousands. The assessment also analyzed legal assistance needs, as well as the potential for peace-building and social cohesion. A total of 78,257HHs (508,671 individuals) with an average family size of 6.5/HH were severely exposed to multiple socio-economic crises due to the conflict. Following the Government’s initiated return process based on the alleged improved safety and security situation (assessed by the Government) in May 2019, according to the Government, the majority of the IDPs were returned to their places of habitual residence 1 .