Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 8 January 2021- Ethiopia

(excerpt)

Ethiopia

An update on Ethiopia, to some of the questions that were raised by Edie yesterday. Just to tell you that we, along with our partners, have been able to access areas that have been previously inaccessible. Localized ﬁghting and insecurity continues, with ﬁghting reported in rural areas and around Mekelle, Shiraro and Shire. That is all, of course, in the Tigray province.

Access to most parts of north-western, eastern and central Tigray remains constrained due to the ongoing insecurity and bureaucratic hurdles, and two of the four refugee camps in the region (Hitsats and Shimelba) are still not accessible.

Our colleagues at OCHA, as well as the World Food Programme, which as you may know, leads the logistics efforts coordinated approach, continue to work with the authorities to streamline the cargo clearance mechanism and ensure safe and secure access to Tigray and bordering areas.

We estimate that 2.3 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray, including 1.3 million additional people due to the conﬂict and over 950,000 people already there, including refugees.

These figures are likely to change in the coming period as further information continues to become available.