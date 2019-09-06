Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - 6 September 2019 - Ethiopia

06 Sep 2019

The Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, and the Assistant Secretary‑General for Peacebuilding Support, Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, will be in Ethiopia from 8 to 11 September. They will see the response to the displacement crisis and the Government’s effort to find durable solutions for the millions of internally displaced people in the country. Mr. Lowcock and Mr. Fernandez-Taranco will be joined by the Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, for a visit to Chitu Kebele in the Gedeo zone, one of the areas most impacted by intercommunal conflicts. They will meet with people who have returned to their places of origin and need urgent assistance. They will also hold talks with authorities and aid partners on how to step up support for these people. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that over eight million people in Ethiopia need food, shelter, medicine or other emergency assistance.

