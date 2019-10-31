CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 31 October 2019

Ethiopia

Due to heavy and prolonged rains throughout October, Ethiopia has witnessed repeated episodes of flooding in its Afar, Oromia, SNNP and Somali regions.

OCHA estimates put the number of displaced Ethiopians at 202,202. Somali has been the most affected region with 127,524 of its inhabitants displaced...

Iraq

Following the start of Turkish military operations in the North-East of Syria, around 12,200 Syrians crossed into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) between 14 and 28 October 2019, according to recent data from IOM. 75% of new arrivals are reportedly women and children.

UNHCR assessed that around 180,000 people were displaced in the region after the clashes, including civilians, health and humanitarian workers...

