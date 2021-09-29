CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 29 September 2021

Ethiopia

A de-facto blockade continues to hamper the movement of goods into Tigray, including food, commercial items, medical supplies, and fuel. Since 12 July, less than 11% of the trucks required to provide humanitarian response have been able to reach the region. Without sustained humanitarian assistance, critical needs are worsening, including food and nutrition. While access within the region has improved, the lack of fuel, communications, and cash continues to prevent a necessary scale-up of response. No fuel tankers have entered the region since 29 July, and responders are relying on their own limited fuel reserves. The lack of fuel in the region also limits truck movement out of Tigray, and drivers are reluctant to leave because of safety concerns along the only accessible supply route through Afar along the Semera-Abala-Mekele corridor. The lack of trucks leaving Tigray is further hindering the ability to transport aid into the region.

Venezuela

Between January--July 2021, Chile recorded the entry of more than 23,673 undocumented migrants, mainly Venezuelans, through unofficial crossings. Chile already hosts over 455,000 documented Venezuelans, who represent the largest community of migrants and refugees in the country. COVID-19 restrictions and migration policies now limit access into and through the country for undocumented migrants, many of whom live in precarious conditions in northern Chile. Approximately 3,500 migrants are currently living in makeshift camps in the streets and parks of Iquique town and are in need of WASH services, shelter, and NFIs. On 27 September, some members of the host population took violent actions against migrants in Iquique, burning makeshift camps, clothes, blankets, and passports. The eviction of migrants by local authorities was also reported.

Yemen

Large-scale demonstrations have been taking place in Abyan, Aden, Al Mukalla, Hadramawt, Shabwah, and Socotra governorates since the beginning of September. The number of protests reported between 11--17 September was the highest recorded since 2015. Security force crackdowns on the demonstrators resulted in nine fatalities and dozens of injured people. Popular discontent is escalating over the deteriorating living conditions, depreciation of the currency leading to price increases and widespread poverty, as well as increasingly longer power outages affecting public services. The lack of safety is affecting people's movements and access to services and livelihoods.

