CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 27 October 2021

Ethiopia

On 22 October, the UN suspended all humanitarian (UNHAS) flights into Tigray, after a government-led airstrike forced a UN flight bound for Mekele to return to Addis Ababa. UNHAS flights are the only way for humanitarian responders to move cash, which is already insufficient to sustain humanitarian operations, into Tigray. The UN had already begun reducing humanitarian personnel from Tigray on 20 October. Increasing insecurity and ongoing logistical constraints will impact an already dire humanitarian situation. Between 7-13 October, only 1% of the more than five million people in urgent need of food aid received food assistance. Between 12-18 October, 2.5% of children under the age of five screened for malnutrition were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition (SAM), up from 2.1% two weeks prior.

Go to Ethiopia page

Mali

Since July, the security situation has deteriorated in the *cercles *of Niono (Segou region) and Djenne (Mopti region) due to attacks targeting civilians by the Katiba Macina and clashes between this armed group and the Dozos, traditional hunters. Clashes between Dozos and Katiba Macina are common during the harvest period and disrupt the livelihoods of farmers, merchants, and pastoralists. Market supply is affected, with shortage of essential goods such as sugar reported. At least 28,000 people displaced by conflict were recorded in Niono as at 11 August; they are sheltering in public buildings or are hosted by their relatives. Presence of the Katiba Macina, who control areas of central Mali and restrict movement, have impacted many villages in Segou and Mopti. Protection needs are high and human rights abuses have been reported by all parties to the conflict. Humanitarian access has been constrained by insecurity.

Go to Mali page

Somalia

Clashes between Ahlu Suna Waljama (ASWJ) and Somali government forces since 23 October have led to the displacement of 100,000 people from Guri Ceel to 28 nearby rural villages. Around 1,000 unaccompanied minors and 2,000 people with disabilities are among the IDPs. Some of the displaced are hosted by relatives, while 44,000 of them are sheltering in three new IDP settlements in Ceel Baraf, Salax Dhadhab, and Dabare villages. IDPs’ needs are high across all sectors. 700 cases of malnourished children have been identified, as well as cases of diarrhoea, acute respiratory infection, and suspected measles. 9,000 children have been left without access to education, and basic services in the areas of displacement are overstretched. Humanitarian response is underway but faces challenges including access constraints and funding shortages.

Go to Somalia page